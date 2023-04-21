Notes on rumored NXT call-ups

Several WWE NXT Superstars are expected to be called up to the main roster soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the following names have been mentioned in recent weeks for pitches on the main roster – Zoey Stark, Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes.

Dragunov has been pitched for a spot on SmackDown, while Pretty Deadly was pitched for a call-up to RAW.

Tyler Bate is also one of the rumored names for a WWE Draft call-up. It was noted by WRKD Wrestling that Bate impressed officials with his loss to Dolph Ziggler on the April 13 edition of WWE Main Event.

Bron Breakker is also rumored for a call-up. A few of these names have been planned for spots on the main roster since before WrestleMania 39, such as Grimes, and a few other female Superstars will also likely be called up.

It remains to be seen if these pitches will translate into actual call-ups. WWE has not officially announced that NXT will be represented in the Draft, but this week’s NXT show featured a segment where Dijak and Apollo Crews indicated that NXT Superstars will be called up.