LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They go over tonight’s card.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest. We see what recently happened with Bad Bunny, who will be on Monday’s RAW. The music hits and out next comes The LWO – Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Balor throws a kick to start as the bell hits but Rey catches it and goes to work. Rey unloads and kicks Balor but Balor looks to put him down. Rey rolls through with a basement dropkick.

Rey with a second rope moonsault but Balor gets his knees up. Priest tags in and launches Rey down into the corner, then stomps away to boos. Priest keeps control and hits the Stage Dive back elbow into the corner. Balor with a quick tag and the double team as Priest covers for 2 again. Priest holds Rey while Balor clubs him in the ribs. Balor grounds Rey now as fans rally.