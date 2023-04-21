4/20/23 ROH TV Recap

by Chris Soriano

Match #1. The Kingdom vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Martin and Taven to start the match. Martin shoves Bennett off the ropes but Taven quickly takes control, quickly cornering Martin. Quick tags between the Kingdom as Taven comes off the middle rope with a dropkick. Bennett drops Andretti with an elbow. Dropkick to the knee and an elbow by Taven get a one count. Heavy, Gunther like chops by Bennett in the corner but Taven then misses a splash. Bennett is there for the Double A spinebuster that gets two. Blind tag by Andretti as Martin and Taven trade suicide dives and Andretti hits an Arabian Press. After a lot of back and forth action, it’s Martin with a crossbody to Bennett that gets two. Springboard by Andretti gets two on Bennett. Split-legged moonsault by Andretti but Bennett gets the foot on the rope. There is a distraction by Maria as Bennett hits Martin low and Taven dumps Andretti to the outside. Proton Pack to Martin for the 1-2-3. The Kingdom wins the match in what was a pretty good opener for the show.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

We start with a Headlock and a takedown by Willow, followed by a shoulder tackle. Willow counters a clothesline and delivers a heavy slam but only gets two. Big boot by Willow and then a spinebuster. Close but a Two count. Renegade then rolls outside the ring and it’s some bella type twin magic as her sister Charlotte switches places. Charlotte looks to finish the job but Willow then turns the tables and rolls her up for the win. After the match the Renegade Sisters attack Willow with a Hart Attack/Slingblade.

Match #3. Lance Archer vs. Jah-C

This was a few minutes you can’t get back folks. Pretty much a squash match. Lance Archer wins it.

Match #4. Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

Jett is a local favorite and the crowd seems to love him. Some early offense by Cage but Jett responds with a right hand and a knee to the face. That offense doesn’t last long and a German suplex by Cage. Broski Boot in the corner by Cage. Snap suplex by Cage and a running leg drop. Two count as Jett continues to hang in there. Flatliner by Jett out of nowhere and a pump kick but Cage catches it and misses the discus lariat. Lariat by Jett that gets a two count. Jett looks for a Pedigree but Cage spinebusters him instead and delivers the F5 to finish this one. Even though Cage is a big guy, he just seems like he’s not there yet to me. He’s got the look to be on the main event scene, but clearly, that’s not the case.

Match #5. Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Heather Reckless

Proving Ground rules so if it goes the full ten minutes OR Reckless wins, she gets a title shot. Athena seems to take Reckless for granted but Reckless hits a combo and a Sliced Bread out of nowhere! Only a one count. Both women are on the outside and Athena catches a cross body and slings Reckless into the guard rail hard. Back inside the ring, Athena powerbombs Reckless so hard, I felt it just watching it. Athena then locks in the cross face for the win. After the match, Athena curb stomps Reckless on the belt for absolutely no reason. To me, Athena I had the makings of a star! She’s bad ass and if pushed right, she could really go far.

Match #6. Dark Order vs. Lee Johnson & Cole Karter

Dark order wins this match but really nothing much going on here. Crowd really wasn’t into it. Both these teams haven’t really clicked yet at all.

Match #7. Nick Comoroto vs. Penta el

Body slam by Comoroto and some elbow drops. Slingblade by Penta. Two count. Penta hammerlocks the left arm and snaps the right arm with what he calls “The Sacrifice.” Comoroto with an ushigaroshi after fighting out of the package piledriver. Penta now with The Sacrifice on the other arm and Comoroto can’t get a shoulder off the mat because Penta snapped them both. Nice. Penata wins. Nice finish. Ok match.

Match #8. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

Takeshita powers Moriarty to the ground with a top wrist lock but Moriarty responds with a single leg. Pair of arm drags traded here and a leg lariat by Takeshita. Huge chop by Moriarty but Takeshita responds with a giant elbow instead. Takeshita looks for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Moriarty counters with a leg trip single arm DDT. Both men head to the outside now as Moriarty connects with a pair of bicycle knees that send Takeshita into the guard rail. Moriarty dances inside the ring so Takeshita rolls in and elbows him in the face. Double stomp to the wrist of Takeshita by Moriarty. Hammerlock by Moriarty who then snaps the fingers of Takeshita a la The Villian, Marty Scurll. Back elbow by Takeshita and a series of hard elbows send Moriarty reeling. Flying lariat by Takeshita! German suplex attempt by Takeshita, who transitions into a sheer drop brainbuster instead. Helluva Kick in the corner by Takeshita! Two! Four solid elbows and Takeshita tries to head up top, but the hand is hurt. Middle rope diving senton gets a long two count. Takeshita heads back up top but Moriarty catches him, looking for a superplex and gets it. Elbows by Moriarty but Takeshita is waking up! Moriarty looks for a DDT off of the hip toss but Takeshita counters into a German suplex. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! Two count. Takeshita missing a rising knee and Moriarty connects with a Tekken kick. Dragon suplex by Moriarty and a Borer City Stretch but Takeshita rolls him up for two. Takeshita looks for a backslide and gets a two count, but holds on to the wrist and looks for a wheelbarrow suplex but Moriarty fights off and Takeshita DRILLS HIM with an overhook tombstone! One, two, no! Chaos Theory by Takeshita is blocked and Moriarty hits a short-arm lariat for two. Takeshita ducks under and hits the deadlift German suplex into a ripcord elbow and a rising knee and this one is over! Takeshita wins it. Match of the night!

Match #9. AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Gringo Loco

Spinning back kick by Vikingo and a step up tieres from Loco’s shoulders by Vikingo! Loco handsprings out of a hurricanrana and Vikingo kicks the hand. Vikingo misses a flipping suicide dive and lands HARD on the outside and Loco hits a plancha to the outside. Two count. Loco wants to focus on the wrist and then hits an inside-out Angle Slam for a two count. Loco heads up top and misses a twisting Phoenix Splash but Vikingo is back with a shotgun dropkick. Enziguiri by Vikingo who heads up top but gets crotched. Both men are on the top rope now as Loco hits a double jump Spanish Fly! Loco catches Vikingo trying to handspring into a Ganso Bomb for a long two count. Loco decides to slap Vikingo in the face. Loco runs into a superkick and a spinning wheel kick. Superkick to a seated Loco. Vikingo heads up top and stays up there for what seems like forever before cming off with a hurricanrana that sends Loco to the floor. Vikingo charges Loco but Loco release reverse powerbombs Vikingo on to the top turnbuckle! Both men again are on the top turnbuckle, avalanche military press into a Michinoku Driver off the top! Loco charges in the corner and misses as Vikingo hits a twisting tornillo poisonrana! Running double knees in the corner and a 630 senton finish this one. Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo. I liked this match. Lots of athletic moves and fast paced action.

Match #10. The Iron Savages w/ Jameson Ryan vs. Logan Lynch & Ren Jones

So my wonderful laptop decides to glitch at this point. I get it back just in time. Boulder body slams both men at once. Bronson gets the tag and Boulder puts him on his shoulder and drops him on both men as Iron Savages wins it. The few minutes I saw were ok. Nothing special.

Match #11. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Colt Cabana

Classic ROH to me. Been waiting for this one. We start with a running back elbow by Joe and some quick jabs to the lower body by Cabana. Running back elbow by Joe and the good old fashioned Pele kick in the corner. Joe grounds Cabana with a neck vice and some classic Joe headbutts. Cabana also has medical tape on the right shoulder, giving Joe a direct target and he takes advantage. Big round kick to a weakened Cabana and a running elbow but Joe gets another two count. Joe looks for the Muscle Buster early but Cabana delivers some elbows from the top and catches Joe charging with another big elbow. Flying Apple by Cabana and a big splash from the middle rope. Two count. Headbutt by Joe but a drop toe hold by Cabana allows him to go up top and try the moonsault but Joe gets the knees up. Kokina Clutch and this one is over . Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

In closing , 11 matches is too long. The main event for the TV title with two veteran ROH guys was less than five minutes, but we got multiple matches that meant absolutely nothing. Takeshita and Lee Moriarty was the match of the night and saved this show. Athena is a legit performer as the ROH women’s champion, but she needs a legitimate contender to match her.