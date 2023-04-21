1 of 1 WWE trading card featuring The Rock and Steve Austin sells for $126,000

A one of one trading card featuring The Rock performing the Rock Bottom on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sold for $126,000 yesterday at the PWCC Marketplace.

The sale marks the highest-selling WWE trading card of all time. There is only one copy of the card in existence and it also hails from the first Panini WWE Prizm trading card set ever released.

With a print run of just one card, this Black Prizm parallel is considered one of the hardest-to-find crown jewels from the inaugural collection. PSA graded this 1/1 masterpiece a Near Mint 7.

“This is arguably the best WWE trading card in existence,” said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC. “Cards like this rarely surface for public sale since they are so scarce. And when scarcity outweighs public demand, you see record prices. This was the perfect combination to drive that demand.