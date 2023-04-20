Wardlow regains the TNT title

During the 4/19/23 edition of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs defended the TNT title against Wardlow. Since Hobbs has QT Marshall, Wardlow brought out Arn Anderson to even the odds. After Anderson took out Hobbs with a DDT, Wardlow pinned Hobbs with the powerbomb symphony to become a three-time TNT champion.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the stage.