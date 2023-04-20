Wardlow regains the TNT title

Apr 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

During the 4/19/23 edition of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs defended the TNT title against Wardlow. Since Hobbs has QT Marshall, Wardlow brought out Arn Anderson to even the odds. After Anderson took out Hobbs with a DDT, Wardlow pinned Hobbs with the powerbomb symphony to become a three-time TNT champion.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the stage.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ella Envy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal