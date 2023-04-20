Update on Robert Roode, Zelina Vega addresses internet rumors

– Fightful is reporting that Robert Roode is not expected to return to action anytime soon. He’s been sidelined for a year, but didn’t get his neck fusion until late last year. He’s still recovering and expected to be out quite some time.

– During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Zelina Vega said the following about internet rumors regarding her and husband Malakai Black…

“Nobody will ever know the story of anything that involves just me, or just him, or just us, besides us. When I see it speculated about on the internet, or like these people who are like, ‘I can’t believe that they just said this.’ I’m like, ‘Sir, get out of your basement. Where did you hear that? Where did you conjure that up and what dream did you have in some weird, twisted dimension that you pulled that from?’ It does bother me, but at the same time, we found our ways to just close out the world and be us, because if we didn’t, we’d be going crazy. Like, when we get home, we put everything else out and it’s just us. It’s just our seven cats in our own little world. What’s really helped is turning the phones off when we get home and it’s just each other.”

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)