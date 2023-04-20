Trial date set for Tammy Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case

Tammy Sytch is set to officially go on trial on charges of DUI manslaughter and more this fall. PWInsider reports that according to court records, there will be a sounding of the docket against Sytch on August 16th at 1:30 PM for the multiple charges that she faces in relation to the car accident that caused the death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter. Jury selection is set for September 15th and the trial will begin the week of September 18th, with the expectation that it will take a week.

Sytch is facing one count of DUI manslaughter (a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. These stem from a traffic collision last year that caused the death of Lasseter in Ormond Beach.

Sytch is also being sued by the daughter of Lasseter as well as Jana Olivova, who alleged that they suffered injuries from the traffic incident.