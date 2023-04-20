Rhea Ripley asked about Buddy Murphy returning to WWE, famous boxer wanted Steve Austin

– During her recent interview with Gery Roif, Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was asked about the possibility of her real-life boyfriend Buddy Matthews returning to WWE.

She said: “Ohh maybe. I don’t know. So, I’m very convincing. I’m a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I’m happy with my DomDom. I’m happy going out there with him and Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest] and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen.”

– World famous boxer Oscar De La Hoya said in an recent interview that back in the 90’s he would have loved the opportunity to legit knock out “Stonecold” Steve Austin in a WWE ring, but was never offered the deal.