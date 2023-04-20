Nick Aldis Weighs In On His IMPACT Wrestling Return, Mickie James’ Status, Possible Match With Maclin

IMPACT Wrestling star Nick Aldis recently joined PWMania.com’s “Legends, Let’s Rethink This” crew for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Aldis talked about his return to IMPACT Wrestling, a potential match with Maclin, Mickie James’ injury status, and more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Returning to IMPACT Wrestling:

“We had been chatting back and forth for a little while now, Impact and I, and then the opportunity presented itself, and we were all very much on the same page, and we were all excited about it. So then we shook hands, and we made an agreement, and I was set to start at Rebellion. Obviously people know that Josh Alexander got hurt, and obviously Mickie [James] got hurt, so there was a lot of sort of speculation and extenuating circumstances anyway, but it sort of tied in quite well because it was agreed upon that I would come back and immediately state my intention to be in the mix for the world title. So it was a very fun way to get stuck in. I’m tremendously grateful to Impact for showing that sort of level of respect. So now the responsibility is mine to prove them right.”

A potential match with Maclin, and Maclin as world champion:

“I think that seed has been planted, and I’m actually getting sort of my first in-person experience with Steve Maclin, so it’s very cool to sort of get to be there for his big opportunity, his level up moment because I remember what it was like to get the shot, getting the world title. It’s a very key point in your career. It’s time to get serious and to realize that you’ve got an opportunity here to sort of establish yourself for a long time to come, but it’s on you now to deliver the goods at that main-event level.”

Mickie James’ current injury status:

“She is doing well. I wouldn’t want to put a number on it percentage-wise. She is certainly not in any pain or discomfort anymore with her rib. It was just in a very awkward spot which made it difficult to heal and made it difficult for her to avoid aggravating it so it took a bit longer than we anticipated for it to heal, but now it looks good and looks like she’ll be clear within weeks.”

Aldis also went in-depth into Hulk Hogan’s dominant run in WWE during the 80s, and much more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.