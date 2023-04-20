Mercedes Mone says Japan is her new home and committed to staying

IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone said that Japan is her “new home” and is committed to staying there to make history.

In comments given to Sports Illustrated ahead of this Sunday’s title defense, Mone said that she’s learning Japanese and seeking a more permanent residence, brushing off rumors that she’ll be done after Sunday.

“I’m embracing the way of life. I’m riding the train, I’m eating the food. I’m not here for a quick second,” Mone said.

Meanwhile, she is enjoying her freedom wrestling for NJPW and Stardom, saying that in the United States, you’re told what to do and what to say and how to say it, but in Japan, she feels free.

“Here, I’m creating every single moment. I feel so free. I’ve never been this confident. And it is significant to me because I’m inspiring people to follow their dreams,” she continued.

She added that she is finally getting to create the magic she always wanted to create and her ideas aren’t being limited and she’s not constantly hearing no or that matches are being cut short in a dig at WWE’s way of doing things.

“I’m not going to hold back,” she noted. “I’m not the greatest women’s wrestler — I am the greatest wrestler. When you think of John Cena, The Rock or Kenny Omega, I won’t stop until people are thinking of Mercedes Moné in that same light.”