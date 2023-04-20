Impact Wrestling, 4/20/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt once again on the call from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

We start the show with a recap from Rebellion. Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are the new World Champions of the company in their respective divisions.

Steve Maclin’s Changing of the Guard ceremony

Changing of the Guard ceremony Digital Media Championship : Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Jean

: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Jean Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham

Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

The Good Hands, Hotch and Skyler vs. Frankie Kazarian

Nick Aldis speaks

Match 1. Time Machine, Kushida, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin VS Speedball Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and Trey Miguel, The X Division Champion

The match starts off with the typical feeling out of each of these ultra talented teams. Everyone fights scientifically, except Miguel who scraps the back of Kushida with his nails. Kushida responds with a laser focused attack on the arm of Miguel. Time Machines make several tags and work some quick triple teams. Bailey tags in and immediately gets triple teamed. Miguel is not on the same page with Gresham and Bailey. Kushida slows the match down with Bailey by locking on arm and leg locks variations. Sabin tags in and drops and elbow. He gets a quick one count. Bailey mounts a comeback with Shelley, but Alex isn’t willing to give up Sabin works on Bailey in the corner, while Shelley distracts the ref. This is continuing the tweener characters the MCMG’s are becoming. Kushida tags in and Bailey and him start a kick fest. The MCMG’s enter and double counter Bailey. We go to break. Kushida tags Sabin and Bailey is still in a bad way as we return. Bailey finally has had enough and he kicks Shelley and Kushida to the floor. Gresham tags in and he is ready. He clears the apron of the Guns and works on Kushida. Gresham has things going until Shelley interferes from the outside. Miguel offers no help. Gresham Germans Kushida for a two count. Bailey is on the floor recovering. The Guns misfire and Shelley is hit by Sabin. Miguel dives on both of them. Kushide is kicked by Bailey. Bailey then dives with a spring board back moonsault to the floor on everyone. Bodies are all over the floor. After a recovery, Gresham locks up Kushida, but Miguel tags himself in, releasing the octopus. Kushida locks on the hoverboard lock on Miguel. The Guns lock on a crab on and arm bar as well. We go to break. Back we have Miguel working over Kushida in the ring. The X Division Champion, Miguel talks a lot of smack. Kushida kicks Miguel in the head and tags Sabin. Bailey tags in as well and Sabin blocks a running shooting star. Bailey and Sabin start trading forearms. Bailey hits a Spanish Fly of a whip, then misses a standing moonsault. Sabin brings up the knees. Sabin then hits a German from the top rope. Miguel and Gresham argue on the apron. Miguel tags in, but he pays for it from a Time Machine triple team. Sabin then eats a Lethal Weapon, while Sabin was holding Trey in a front facelock. Everything breaks down in the ring. Everyone is hitting finishers. Trey gets triple teamed eventually. Sabin cradle shocks Trey and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Time Machine

Gia Miller is backstage with Santino Marella. He is the acting director of authority. Gia asks if Santino wants any more in ring action after his successful return at Rebellion. He says we will see basically. Alisha Edwards enters and asks what Santino is going to about PCO. Santino asks if she has her gear. She has a match. She leaves mad. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger enter and we get a comedy segment before break. They want a match. They say they will bring a luchador and pay his expenses to fight. Santino agrees to these terms.

We get a Knockouts Women’s Champion, Deonna Purrazzo vignette. She welcomes up to The New Age of the Virtuosa.

Match 2. Alisha Edwards VS Tera Rising

Rising is having her second match in as many weeks. She is looking for her first win. Alisha lays in some stiff chops in the corner to her larger foe. Alisha is showing a much fiercer, angrier attitude. Alisha tosses Rising to the floor and follows her out to repeatedly drive the small of her back into the apron. Back in, she faceplants Rising and it is over that quick.

Winner by pinfall, Alisha Edwards

Jody Threat comes in to make the save, preventing Alisha from laying in a post match attack on Rising.

Jody and Tera have a talk backstage and make a pact to get revenge on Alisha.

Match 3. Moose (with Brian Myers) VS Yuya Uemura (with Bhupinder Gujjar)

The two start off quick with chops and punches. Yuya lands a Ricky Steamboat level, arm drag. Yuya dives to the outside, Myers shoves Moose and takes the brunt of the dive. Moose uses the Myers save to grab Yuya and powerbomb him on the side of the apron. Moose gets Yuya back in the ring and chops him and then hits a sidewalk slam. Moose continues the assault with a choke on the mat. Yuya starts a comeback. Myers interferes and Moose pump kicks him. Myers is working with Moose very well. The ref starts the count on Yuya, who is laid out on the floor. Yuya barely beats the 10 count, but mounts a comeback. He connects with two running forearms and a back elbow. He then dives from the second rope with another back elbow that spiked Moose. He follows up with two suplexes. Moose grabs the leg of Yuya, who was climbing the ropes. He pulls him to the mat. Moose goes to the top, but he is caught as well. Yuya double underhooks him for a two count. Yuya is very strong. Yuya then hits a top rope crossbody. Myers interferes again and Gujjar interjects. Moose spears Yuya after a pop up powerbomb thanks to the distraction. Moose gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Moose

Jimmy Jacobs interviews The National Treasure, Nick Aldis. Nick says he is back where he started. He goes over his past World Championships in several promotions. He calls out Steve Maclin. He puts over the Impact World Championship. He says he will be watching Maclin’s Changing of the Guard segment tonight.

Match 4. Frankie Kazarian VS The Good Hands, John Skyler and Jason Hotch

This is handicap match will have tag rules for the Good Hands, but so far that is barely the case. They try to double team him, but Kaz holds his own until they dump him to the floor. Hotch levels Kaz with a ground and pound. Skyler hits a knee strike off a tag. Frankie mounts a comeback, and hits a series of clotheslines. Kaz hits his leg drop off the second rope. He locks Hotch in the crab and then double knees Skyler. Hotch makes the save. Kaz cutters Hotch and chicken wings Skyler for the win.

Winner. Frankie Kazarian

Knockouts Tag Champs, The Coven, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King have a an erie witch, candle segment back stage. They are setting their sights on Impact World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo next.

Sami Callihan has a vignette declaring the “Death Machine” is back. He says he played them and will systematically take out The Design. He says he will destroy them repeatedly.

Match 5. Sheldon Jean VS Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry

Hendry works the mic pre match. He sets up Sheldon nicely for the fans who don’t know who he is. Apparently Sheldon was a bit of a reality star. Hendry really is great at the tongue and check good guy, you know is going to be bad eventually. The fans love this guy. His entrance is always a highlight. The match is on the line.

Hendry is the longest champion in the belt’s history. Jean is a graduate of Scott D’Amore’s dojo. Jean claims to be the dojo’s top student ever. They feel each other out until Hendry bites his way free from a vertical suplex. He then hits a flying knee. The fans start to get more involved as Jean gains more confidence. Hendry hits a cutter. He then builds momentum. He connects with a fall away slam. They trade blows. Hendry then hits a big lariat. Hendry works the crowd and hits the standing ovation for the win.

Winner and still Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry exits to appreciative crowd approval.

Impact World Champion, Steve Maclin enters with security personnel dressed in cameo accompanying him as security. Maclin’s red, white and blue streamers don’t really appeal to the Canadian crowd. He says he kicked the door down when Impact Wrestling invited him. He says his mission was always to be the World Champion. He shows respect to former champion, Josh Alexander. Maclin says fans missed watching him make his climb to the championship, by watching Josh. He says his mission was humiliating Josh in from of his Canadian fans. Instead he calls out any Canadian, even kids that want to challenge him. Scott D’Amore enters. Maclin asks the security to let D’Amore threw to the ring. Scott calls him a kid, mocking him. He says throwing out an open challenge to a Canadian is a joke because he is ducking Nick Aldis now instead of Josh Alexander. Maclin mocks D’Amore personally for not fighting him himself. Scott says you could have hit him face to face, but hit him with a belt when his back was turned. Scott says he won’t make that mistake again. D’Amore takes off his jacket and rolls up his sleave. He says he has a Canadian for him to face. The lights go out.. PCO enters. PCO is attacked by the security after taking out a few. Maclin sets him up for a table dive. PCO takes out everyone and Maclin, who eventually retreats to the ramp. PCO grabs to security members and drives them threw the table.

This will set up Steve Maclin’s first opposition, PCO. The show ends.