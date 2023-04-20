Full details of “Stone Cold Takes On America” April 30th Premiere

A&E has announced full details for the upcoming series Stone Cold Takes On America, which premieres on April 30. This includes details for the first two episodes.

Here’s a synopsis: For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin hits the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.”

April 30: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hits the road on an RV journey through adventures he never had time for as a wrestling superstar, including bowling with seniors, riding the rim of a 600-foot high mountain of sand, and learning the art of cocktail creation.

May 7: “Steve jumps into action at the drive-thru window of a fast-food restaurant, RVs over to an ax-throwing spot to master a new sport, and learns the fast and furious ways of formula drifting; Steve learns a trick from a legendary Las Vegas mentalist.