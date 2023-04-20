Four pillars mini tournament to determine MJF’s next opponent

A four pillars tournament was announced on Dynamite last night where the winner would take on MJF at next month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

The tournament consists of Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, with Guevara defeating Jack Perry in the first match last night and will now go on to take on Darby Allin next. Allin received a bye and advanced straight to the final match.

It was AEW champion MJF who helped Guevara win his match, decking Perry with his Dynamite diamond ring while Guevara worked on distracting the referee. Perry was counted out, giving Guevara the win.

During the earlier part of the show, MJF told Guevara that he wanted to face him on the pay-per-view so he can easily beat him, presenting him a blank check for his services.

Perry, Guevara, Allin, and MJF are considered to be the four pillars of AEW.