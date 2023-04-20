Former WWE star John Morrison calls out KSI following debut boxing success

43-year-old former WWE, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground ace John Morrison wants to fight KSI in a boxing ring following his successful debut against Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein. KSI has a boxing fight of his own to contend with before any possible bout with Morrison can be negotiated as he’s locking horns with Joe Fournier on May 13. Fournier, who fought former world heavyweight boxing champion David Haye in an exhibition fight in September 2021, took up boxing professionally in 2015 and has nine wins, all by knockout. Nevertheless, KSI is the big pre-fight favorite with the sportsbooks, with William Hill pricing the YouTube star at 1/3 to defeat Fournier. According to a recent review from oddschecker, William Hill covers many novelty markets like exhibition-style boxing fights, with a “solid” in-play betting facility also making it possible to wager on these bouts live in real time.

Morrison was scheduled to box at the Creator Clash 2 event on April 15, with the professional wrestler donning boxing gloves to fight Morenstein. Accompanied by iconic names in professional wrestling including LA Knight, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and Josh Barnett, Morrison knocked out Morenstein comfortably in the third round, having scored knockdowns in the previous two rounds. In his post-fight interview, Morrison ruled out a fight with either of the Paul brothers, instead focusing his efforts on wooing KSI later this year.

Morrison also revealed that former WWE star Matt Cardona turned down the chance to box him on this Creator Clash 2 card. He said that Cardona called him “crazy” for suggesting that he switch codes and enter the boxing ring. The 37-year-old Cardona, who wrestled as Zack Ryder in the WWE between 2005 and 2020, was released by the franchise and has since appeared in AEW, Impact Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

As for Morrison, having been cut from WWE on budget grounds in November 2021, he too has dabbled in the GCW, Major League Wrestling, AEW, and the AAA before trying his hand at boxing. His bout with Morenstein was staged as part of Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, with a string of online “influencers” locking horns in the ring. The show’s headline bout featured Alex Wassabi, who overcame iDubbbz with a majority points decision.

Is KSI focused on boxing or could he have a career in the WWE?

There has been intensified speculation as to whether KSI sees his future in the boxing ring or the WWE wrestling ring. Some mooted that he was pondering over joining forces with Logan Paul, his business partner in the Prime Hydration drinks brand. KSI is a self-confessed wrestling enthusiast, but during a recent interview with WIRED, he confirmed he had “no business in the WWE”.

This will have been a major disappointment to fans of this new generation of social influencers and content creators, especially as KSI appeared briefly at WrestleMania 39. He was thrown through the commentators’ table by Paul, which sparked the rumours of the pair joining forces.

KSI looking to call time on his boxing career by the end of this year

KSI had a childhood dream of becoming a boxer and he has already fulfilled this ambition. He has suggested that he will be hanging up his boxing gloves by the end of 2023, intimating that he has additional bouts lined up should he prevail against Fournier. Morrison could be a fascinating option for KSI, particularly given the WWE links, although Tommy Fury looks the more likely opponent. The professional cruiserweight was the clear winner by points decision against Jake Paul in March, with Fury calling out KSI in his post-fight media duties.

Although Fury and Paul were expected to have a rematch, Paul has opted to go down a different road, securing a fight with former MMA icon Nate Diaz. Fury’s father, John, confirmed that he had been in discussions with the Sauerland brothers, who manage KSI. Those talks “went well” and an all-British showdown would offer significant commercial interest on UK soil.

Fury is currently having some time out of the boxing gym, following the birth of his first daughter with social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague.