AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 830,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.15% from the last week’s episode, which drew 866,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since February 15 last night. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.15% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.75% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 24.32% from the previous year.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies on TNT at 7:33pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.43 rating. The Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.804 million viewers.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.292 million viewers. Survivor on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.78 rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, a promo from The Elite, Chris Jericho confronting Adam Cole face-to-face, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and hometown star Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Jay White making his Dynamite debut vs. Komander, plus Powerhouse Hobbs defending the AEW TNT Title against new champion Wardlow. The main event ended up being Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy.