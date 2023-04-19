Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE return
On this matter, the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had Dave Meltzer note how WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is not expected to be back in action for at least a few more weeks. He’s not going to be back at TV next week, he’s not going to be back for a couple more weeks.
WWE announced the Madison Square Garden show, which is in July, and he was not announced for that show either, but that’s not necessarily… I was just told it’s a couple of more weeks, and we’ll see what happens from there. I mean, you know, there is an injury and there is a contract issue, although the contract issue… you know, again, his contract doesn’t come due for many, many months. But as far as singing a new deal, there’s nothing new; they’re still far apart.
Drew McIntyre removed all references to WWE and blacked out his Twitter. Some people know how to negotiate pic.twitter.com/CqDT7HupoC
— Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) April 15, 2023