Spoilers: ROH & AEW Rampage tapings from 4/19

— The 4/27 ROH TV show was taped tonight in Pittsburgh before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost

-Rush & Preston Vance defeated Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

-Best Friends defeated two enhancement workers

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin

-Stu Grayson & Evil Uno defeated Sonny Kiss & Jeeves K and Sonny Kiss. The Righteous watched from the ramp

-Skye Blue defeated Diamante. After, Athena came out to confront Skye

-Lee Moriarty defeated Rocky Romero due to interference from Big Bill

-Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco

–The 4/22 AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Pittsburgh but after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Jon Moxley defeated Christopher Daniels

-The Hardy Boys, Isiah Kassidy & FTW Champion Hook came out to discuss The Firm Deletion match. Stokely Hathaway interrupted from backstage and wanted to know more details but Matt Hardy said he would have to wait

-Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan

-AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Ari Daivari, Slim J, Tony Nese & Josh Woods

-AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo retained over Dralistico