Ring announcer Justin Roberts to miss AEW Dynamite

Apr 19, 2023 - by James Walsh

In a post on Instagram, AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts announced he will miss tonight’s Dynamite due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

He wrote: “The look when you’re absolutely..positive [sic] you can’t fly to work for a few more days. Social distancing from ‘Dynamite’ tomorrow like it’s 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!”

Several of his co-workers expressed their best wishes, including Aubrey Edwards, Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie.

