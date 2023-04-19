Photo of Chris Jericho’s new tattoo

Veteran pro wrestler Chris Jericho has some new ink.

Jericho took to Instagram this week and revealed that he had an upper arm piece done by longtime friend and tattoo artist Flaco Martinez of Studio Evolve in Virginia Beach, VA. The tattoo is inspired by David Bowie from around the time he released his Aladdin Sane album in April 1973, which was the follow-up to his breakthrough, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

“Thx to the amazing @flacomartinez13 …my old friend, personal tattoo artist and a damn GENIUS…for the new ink!! I asked him for #AlladinSane era @davidbowie and this is what he created!! Just a beautiful piece of art and I’m proud to add it to the collection of Flaco masterpieces that live on my body. If you’re ever in the Virginia Beach area check him out at @studioevolvetattoo!!,” Jericho wrote with the photos below.

Martinez also posted a few photos to Instagram and revealed that there’s still work to do on the piece.

“After years of working together- Jericho turned HEEL on me today!! Damn Canadians!!! 1st pass on a Ziggy Stardust space jam & background to come. Thanks as always to the fuckin unconquerable Chris Jericho, looking forward to finishing ‘er up #studioevolve #studioevolvetattoos #studioevolvetattoo #tattoos #tattoo #757 #757tattooartist #757tattoos #757tattoo #vabeachtattoo #vabeachtattoos #vabeach #vbtattoo #vbtattoos #vb #hamptonroads #chrisjericho #chrisjerichofozzy #aew #hallmarkchannel,” Martinez wrote with the photos seen below.

Jericho will be on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to confront Adam Cole face-to-face.