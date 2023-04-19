NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 565,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.01% from last week’s 528,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.65% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #18 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #65 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the sixth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. The show was up from last week, which drew the lowest total viewership in show history for a USA Network airing. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was even. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.01% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.70% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Clippers and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.51 rating. The Clippers vs. Suns NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.860 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.763 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. Cabo Tuesdays on Univision topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating, also drawing 1.613 million viewers.

Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for NXT Spring Breakin’, Nathan Frazer presenting his “Hard Hitting Home Truths” segment, Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin, Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar making his TV in-ring return, Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Charlie Dempsey, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, which was the show-closing segment.