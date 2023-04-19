Notes on Mandy Rose and Chris Jericho

Apr 19, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

– Distribution company Fremantle is in talks with broadcasters about rebooting the 90s TV series Baywatch. Former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose saw the news and seems interested.

Chris Jericho shows off his new David Bowie tattoo

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leva Bates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal