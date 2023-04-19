News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dynamite will be headlined by the AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defending against Wardlow, plus Jay White making his Dynamite in-ring debut against Komander. There will also be a face-off with Chris Jericho and Adam Cole, plus appearances by The Elite and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from The Elite

* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole face-to-face

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and hometown star Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Jay White makes his Dynamite debut vs. Komander

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Wardlow