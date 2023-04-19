Kota Ibushi on AEW hopes: “I hope to be in contact with Tony soon”

Kota Ibushi left NJPW in early 2023 and remains a free agent. While speaking to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi noted that he has been in talks with Kenny Omega and also stated that he hopes to be in contact with AEW President Tony Khan…

“Recently, Kenny and I have been talking about things other than games. For example, are your knees okay? Or is your shoulder okay? Also I hope to be in contact with Tony soon.”

Ibushi also teased being part of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London…

“ALL IN is taking place in Wembley Stadium come August right? Perhaps if I could face Chris Jericho or Hangman Page in a singles match or with the Golden Elite.”