Komander is All Elite

Apr 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Komander is the latest person to become All Elite, signing a contract with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that after the luchador’s performance against Jay White on tonight’s show, Komander has signed with the company.

