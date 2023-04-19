Komander is All Elite

Komander is the latest person to become All Elite, signing a contract with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that after the luchador’s performance against Jay White on tonight’s show, Komander has signed with the company.

Welcome to the team @KomandercrMX! He fought hard tonight in a great match on #AEWDynamite, and if you didn't see it yet, you can catch Komander vs @JayWhiteNZ coming up right after the @ussoccer vs @miseleccionmxEN football match!

Dynamite coming up NEXT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2023