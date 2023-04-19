Goldberg notes

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg expressed frustration this week over how he has not had a proper retirement match in WWE as he had a “handshake understanding” with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that the retirement match would happen following the loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. You can click here for what Goldberg had to say.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News notes that word is going around WWE on Goldberg possibly working with AEW. We noted before at this link how AEW President Tony Khan talked about possibly working with Goldberg for AEW but not ROH due to budget reasons.

The word on Goldberg’s self-promoted retirement tour is also going around WWE, but at this point, no one in WWE is talking about Goldberg as far as potential creative plans go.

WWE officials are reportedly not concerned with a Goldberg retirement at this point, but it seems there is something to his claim on the “handshake understanding” with McMahon. A further update from Ringside News notes that the last time anyone pitched an angle for Goldberg was a retirement story that Paul Heyman wanted to do.

It was noted that McMahon said he liked the Golberg retirement idea, but it was never discussed again once McMahon’s mid-2022 scandal started heating up. It wasn’t clear how far talks surrounding the Heyman idea went, but the idea was seemingly dropped once other items took priority.