AEW trying to sign Hangman Page to contract extension

AEW officials are looking to lock “Hangman” Adam Page into a new deal.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Page and AEW are currently in the process of working towards a new contract. The negotiations started fairly recently, and there’s no word yet on a timeframe for when the deal might be finalized.

Page has the same agent as AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are also in the process of contract negotiations. This looks to be an integral period for AEW as they have the looming return of CM Punk, while officials are negotiating extensions for a lot of top stars, and they have some of their biggest shows on the horizon.

Page was not only one of the original AEW signings, but he was also one of the people involved with announcing the formation of the company on January 1, 2019, although he was not given the role of Executive Vice President like The Elite and Cody Rhodes were.

Page defeated Jon Moxley in the Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution on March 5. While he has been involved in a top storyline since then, he’s only wrestled once – teaming with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for a six-man loss to Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the March 15 Dynamite.