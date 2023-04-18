WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.265 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 8.22% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.468 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 39 show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15.94% from the previous week’s 0.69 rating. This past week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 757,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.88% from the 900,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.69 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.433 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 8.22% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 15.94% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 5.74% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 20.83% from the same week in 2022.

The NBA Play-In game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves on ESPN at 9:45pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.95 key demo rating, also drawing 2.511 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.893 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the return of Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle continuing his war with The Bloodline, Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar, a Championship Celebration for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods. The main event ended up being Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa.