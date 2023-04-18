WWE Raw rating/viewership

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.815 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.16% from last week’s 1.818 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.945 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.755 million), the second hour drew 1.919 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.964 million) and the final hour drew 1.582 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.734 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 1.69% from last week’s 0.59 key demo rating. The 0.58 key demo rating represents 752,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.84% from the 774,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.59 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #10 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the Warriors vs. Kings NBA Playoffs game, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, the Nets vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs game, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Ingraham Angle. This is down from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Warriors vs. Kings NBA Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.54 key demo rating, also drawing the 4.322 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both well over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 0.16% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 1.69% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 10.13% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.40% from the same week in 2022.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.359 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.838 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.356 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.464 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 437,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.314 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.375 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.53, while The Voice drew the top viewership of the night with the 5.356 million, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with the following line-up announced head of time – Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Brock Lesnar responding to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealing why she turned on Becky Lynch. The main event ended up being The Judgment Day vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.