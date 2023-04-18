WWE on A&E block ratings for week 8

Week eight of WWE on A&E had he Biography episode of The Iron Sheik and Rivals tackled the Hulk Hogan vs Roddy Piper story.

The Iron Sheik Biography episode drew 452,000 viewers, down slightly by 9,000 viewers from last week’s Dusty episode. It drew the same 0.14 rating in 18-49 and placed #21 on the chart.

Rivals with Hogan vs Piper drew 357,000 viewers, down 70,000 viewers from the Undertaker vs Orton episode of last week. It had a 0.11 rating in 18-49, down 0.03, and placed #26 on the chart.

