World of Stardom champion Giulia wants Mercedes Mone in double title match

World of Stardom champion Giulia has told Tokyo Sports in an interview that she would like a double title match between her and IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone.

Giulia holds the top prize in Stardom and she will be on the same event as Mone this coming Sunday, with the Stardom title on the line against Tam Nakano while the IWGP Women’s title will be up for grabs against Mayu Iwatani.

The Stardom champ said Mone has “amazing presence and brilliance” but she is the top star in the promotion.

“Double titles = Double the Moné,” Mone replied to Giulia’s comments. “Oh and julia gulia this is my country now bitch!”

Mone’s last contracted match with the promotion is this Sunday at the All Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view but the former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion is in discussion with the parent company of NJPW and Stardom for an extra date.