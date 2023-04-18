The Cavinder twins to train at the WWE Performance Center

Apr 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Cavinder twins

The Cavinder Twins are coming soon to the WWE Performance Center.

Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing, the agent for Hanna & Haley Cavinder, stated that the twins will start training at the WWE Performance Center in the spring. He also said that this will be the first time the have done in ring training.

Cavinder and her fraternal twin and teammate, Hanna, have a large social media following and share a TikTok account with millions of followers. The twins played college basketball at the University of Miami (Florida).

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal