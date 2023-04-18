The Cavinder twins to train at the WWE Performance Center

The Cavinder Twins are coming soon to the WWE Performance Center.

Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing, the agent for Hanna & Haley Cavinder, stated that the twins will start training at the WWE Performance Center in the spring. He also said that this will be the first time the have done in ring training.

Cavinder and her fraternal twin and teammate, Hanna, have a large social media following and share a TikTok account with millions of followers. The twins played college basketball at the University of Miami (Florida).