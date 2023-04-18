Ric Flair deletes photo from social media, UFC Welterweight Champion open to a WWE match

Apr 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Deleted Instagram post from Ric flair of him and Steve “Mongo” McMichael

– During a recent interview with BBC Newsbeat, UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards was asked if he is interested in competing in a WWE match.

He said: “Get me on the top rope, I’ll give it a go for sure. I actually went to the event last year in Cardiff, Clash at the Castle. I took my son, it’s quite similar and the fans are really similar.”

