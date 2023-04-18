Notes on Goldberg, Madcap Moss, and a spoiler note on the Impact title

– During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Madcap Moss is on his way to a heel turn.

– Goldberg tells 93.7 The Ticket that he’s considering a Four City Retirement World Tour:

“I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff & until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up.

Anything and everything is an option and I’m very much so leaning towards promoting it myself & doing a four city world tour.”

– Steve Maclin will make his first defense of the Impact Wrestling World Championship against PCO at the “Under Siege” PPV on May 26, 2023, at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada.