News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with the go-home build for next week’s Spring Breakin’ episode.

WWE is focusing on how “Champions Run The Night” tonight with NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat, and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Charlie Dempsey. Furthermore, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect to promote next week’s title bout.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Go-home build for NXT Spring Breakin’

* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat