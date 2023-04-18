LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with Gallus, The Creed Brothers and The Schism all brawling as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “let them fight!” as officials try to restore order.

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad vs. Gallus

The bell rings with Wolfgang and Julius Creed going at it, with Rip Fowler also involved. Brutus Creed flies in with a close 2 count. The fight continues until Jagger Reid assists his partner and they take control. Joe Gacy, Ava, Ivy Nile and Joe Coffey are all at ringside.

Gallus tuns it around now with Coffey unloading on Reid and Brutus. Julius tags in and starts launching his opponents. Coffey breaks up Creed’s Stretch Muffler on Reid. Coffey with big suplexes of his own. They go on and Julius man-handles Mark after a big moonsault to Reid. Brutus flies with a big bomb to take down Fowler and Wolfgang outside.

More back and forth in the ring. Mark covers for close 2 counts but his opponents hang on. Vic says we’re going to a picture-in-picture commercial but it’s just a regular break.

Back from the break and Mark is fighting off Reid but Julius dropkicks him. Wolfgang, Brutus and Fowler all tag in and they go at it but Brutus dominates and drops the straps. Brutus with the Brutus Smash forearms while both opponents are stacked.

Brutus goes corner to corner on both now. Brutus with a 2 for 1 Northern Lights suplex but Mark breaks it up. Julius and The Dyad leave Brutus and Wolfgang alone in the ring. Julius ends up pulling Wolfgang out, then he and his brother send him into the steel steps. The Dyad send Mark into the steps as well.

Fans chant “NXT!” as The Creeds and The Dyad go at it now. Brutus is taken out but Julius fights Fowler and Reid with a big double suplex. Ava is on the apron now, then Fowler jabs Julius in the throat as Gacy laughs. Brutus stops The Dyad from hitting a Doomsday, then Brutus knocks Fowler off Julius’ shoulders.

Before this happened, Ivy confronted Ava at ringside but Brutus accidentally knocked Reid off the top to the floor, hitting Nile on the way down. This distracts Julius after the Brutus Bomb, which allows Gallus to come in and level Brutus with the double team for the pin to retain.

Winners: Gallus

– After the match, Gallus stands tall with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays. The others recover as Gallus looks on.

– A camera man caught up with Dijak earlier in the day as he was entering the building, asking about the WWE Draft. Dijak says if RAW and SmackDown want hard justice, they know where to find him. He’s also asked about Ilja Dragunov, and says he was NXT’s most feared before stepping into the ring with him. Dijak bullies the camera man some but this doesn’t sit well with Apollo Crews, who is also arriving. They have words and face off. Dijak says the WWE Draft is coming up and “Paul” wants them to show up and show out, so let’s do it tonight. Crews agrees.

– We get a promo video for Noam Dar, who will blast off next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nathan Frazer is sitting at a news desk for his new segment – Nathan Frazer Presents Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer. He acknowledges things haven’t been so well since he returned, but last week he realized he can never be down in the dumps if he keeps moving and never slows down. He gives some words of encouragement for the men and women of NXT and says unhappiness can’t catch you if you keep moving. Frazer says it’s time to practice what he peaches. He signs off to end the segment.

Myles Borne vs. Noam Dar

We go back to the ring and out comes Noam Dar with his NXT UK Heritage Cup trophy. Myles Borne is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it with Dar mounting offense and talking some trash. Borne unloads with corner strikes now. Dar with stiff elbows and some showing off to boos.

Borne fights back in but Dar kicks him to his knees. Dar with stiff kicks while Borne is on his knees, but he catches a kick and mounts more offense now.

Dar fights Borne off and hits a big knee, then another stiff elbow. Dar with the Nova Roller for the pin to win.

Winner: Noam Dar

– After the match, Dar stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dar celebrates with his Heritage Cup trophy.

– We get a promo from Roxanne Perez, who has words for Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton as she looks to regain the NXT Women’s Title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Josh Briggs approaches Kiana James in her office to try and get Brooks Jensen to speak to him again. She says Jensen doesn’t want anything to do with Briggs. Briggs is very sad. Jensen comes walking in with a new slick look, and he and James are a full-on item. Jensen dismissed Briggs and says they are not family, and he is now a man who makes his own decisions. Jensen tells Briggs to leave and he does, saying he never should’ve came.

– We go back to the ring for the next match as Odyssey Jones makes his way out. Bron Breakker suddenly attacks from out of nowhere and levels Jones with a big Spear to boos. Officials tend to Jones at ringside now.

Bron says he told these rednecks last week that they’d see a new side of him, and he had to end that Chase U participation segment because they are all pathetic clowns. Bron says Jones felt it, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes felt it, and Andre Chase felt it. Duke Hudson, with his MVP trophy, comes walking through the crowd and tells Bron to keep Chase U’s name out of his mouth.

Duke says Bron made a very big mistake by crashing his ceremony and snapping the Chase U flag over his mentor last week. Fans pop for Duke as he taunts and threatens Bron. Duke challenges Bron for Spring Breakin’. Bron says that’s funny with how fast Duke ran away last week. Duke cuts Bron off and says the MVP wasn’t done talking. Fans chant “MVP!” as Duke hypes the Spring Breakin’ match, actually revealing that it will be Bron vs. Andre instead. The Chase U Student Section cheers as Bron threatens to Spear Chase’s ass in half and put an end to Chase University.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cora Jade. She says she had plenty more to say about the NXT women’s division last week before she was interrupted. She says she is the savior of the division… Gigi Dolin interrupts. Dolin talks about how she’s learned to channel her anger to use it in the ring. She goes on and says she will kick Dolin’s ass tonight.

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out comes Roxanne Perez. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Pretty Deadly. They say their attack on The Family was justified last week and they had to speak the same language as those animals. They promise to not be ambushed again and thrown in a trunk. They challenge Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to an Anything Goes match for next week, promising to make them sleep with the fish. We go back to the ring and out comes Zoey Stark as Perez looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it with Stark controlling on. Fans rally as they lock up again. Perez with a pair of takedowns for a 1 count. Perez works on the arm now, then grounds Stark with a headlock. Stark tries to fight free but Perez keeps tightening the hold.

Fans do dueling chants now as Perez continues to keep Stark down with the headlock. Stark breaks free but Perez rocks her for a pin attempt. Stark drops Perez again but gets caught in another headlock. Perez with a headlock bulldog. They tangle some more and Stark kicks out of a roll-up at 2. Stark stuns Perez with a stiff kick to the face.

Stark talks some trash and turns it around in the corner now. Perez with a big takedown to send Stark to the floor. Perez goes for a suicide dive but Stark catches her at the ropes, then spikes her down to the floor. Stark stands tall to boos as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Stark dominates, catapulting Perez into the turnbuckles. Perez hangs on and finally mounts a comeback now as fans cheer her on. Stark catches Perez but Perez ends up on the middle rope for a Thesz Press.

Perez goes on and kicks Stark through the ropes to the floor, then she hits a suicide dive. Perez brings it back in for a top rope crossbody but Stark rolls through for a close 2 count. Perez with a jumping knee, then a Russian leg sweep for 2. More back and forth now.

Stark blocks Pop Rocks, then nails a superkick and the Half & Half for a close 2 count. Perez blocks the Z360 with a roll-up. Perez takes another stiff kick but comes right back with Pop Rocks for the pin to win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez