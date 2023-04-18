Big E to emcee for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Apr 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

USFL’s Michigan Panthers announced (via a press release) that Big E will be serving as the team’s official emcee for all of the Panthers’ home games this season.

He will begin his duties at the Panthers’ home opener on April 30 and will serve in the role until June 18, when the Panthers will hold a WWE Superstars night.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal