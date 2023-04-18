Big E to emcee for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers
USFL’s Michigan Panthers announced (via a press release) that Big E will be serving as the team’s official emcee for all of the Panthers’ home games this season.
He will begin his duties at the Panthers’ home opener on April 30 and will serve in the role until June 18, when the Panthers will hold a WWE Superstars night.
🗣 ATTENTION 🗣
We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season ‼️🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/TKgQR8aH5X
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 18, 2023