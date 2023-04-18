Bad Bunny returning on Raw next week

Bad Bunny will return to WWE television next week on Monday Night Raw as the build towards Backlash continues.

Bunny did not have a good experience last time on Raw as he got chokeslammed through the commentary table on the Raw After Mania by fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest.

The Grammy Award global superstar will be hosting Backlash next month but it’s rumored that he will be stepping inside the ring again to team with Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Priest.

If that happens, it will be his third WWE match. His first was teaming with Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and then he appeared at the 2022 Royal Rumble and got eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.