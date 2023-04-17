WWE sells over 32,000 tickets on day one for SummerSlam 2023

WWE has sold more than 32,000 tickets for SummerSlam on day one according to the Sports Business Journal.

This makes it the largest day-one sale for any stadium show which is not WrestleMania in WWE history.

Tickets for SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit went on sale last week on Ticketmaster.com. The cheapest single ticket seats are going for $200, while even seats in the bleachers are designated as platinum tickets and selling for way more than that. Some ringside seats are available for a cool $4,000.

SummerSlam will be the fourth stadium show of the year following Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and the upcoming Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.