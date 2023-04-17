WWE employees start moving to new corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford

WWE’s move to its new corporate headquarters has started, with employees moving from the building known as Titan Towers to the new location two miles east in downtown Stamford.

Located on Washington Blvd, the new world headquarters for WWE covers around 400,000 square feet and is the former office of UBS. WWE will be moving all of its personnel there, combining all their departments into one building.

The massive WWE production team will also move to the adjacent pavilion, a space where according to CTInsider.com, one of the world’s largest trading floors was located when UBS was occupying the building.

WWE will receive $8.5 million in tax credit if they retain their current headcount and add 275 more jobs by July 2025 in connection with their move.

What happens to their current HQ at E. Main Street remain to be seen although WWE said in the past it could either sell it or else lease it.

WWE does not own their new HQ but are leasing it. Although there are other tenants in the same location, it’s the WWE logo which hangs on multiple sides of the building as the largest tenant in the 13-story tower.