WWE and ESPN possibly working together on future projects

A new report from PWInsider notes that following the WWE – Endeavor acquisition announcement, there have been renewed discussions between WWE and ESPN about potentially working together on future projects. The two sides are still working out what projects they could potentially work on together, and they are still very early on in the conversations. It was also said that the talks, at least for now, are not centered around a weekly WWE TV series on ESPN.

It was also noted that as of late, another wrestling promotion has been in talks with ESPN but with WWE stepping into the picture as the industry leader, the continuation of the talks with the other promotion could be at risk. There’s no word yet on which promotion ESPN has also had talks with, but it is not AEW.

There is a feeling that with WWE rights fees renewals coming up for RAW and SmackDown, and with the Endeavor acquisition pending, WWE will lean towards getting their brand and programming in as many potential places as possible, and that they are welcoming all conversations, unless someone pays a nice, rich premium for exclusivity. If Endeavor is looking to entrench WWE on as many platforms as possible, that would obviously prevent other promotions from putting boots on the ground in those places.

ESPN is owned by Disney, which was one of the rumored parties to be interested in buying WWE, at least in the early reports.