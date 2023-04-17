Notes on Jordynne Grace and Dustin Rhodes

– Jordynne Grace is currently a free agent. Her contract with IMPACT wrestling expired in March but she agreed to work the match against Deonna Purrazzo last night at Rebellion.

– Dustin Rhodes discussed this topic during a recent interview on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he explained why promos written for you by someone else lack emotion.

The problem was scripted promos are they’re scripted. They’re not coming from emotion and there’s no real emotion in them. It’s what somebody has written for you. What I didn’t learn is when a scripted promos handed to you, they never told you need to make this your own. So, if you have a script promo … I’m going to [take those words] and make them my own so that I can bring the emotion, so that I can move somebody sitting at home.

Staying on the subject, Rhodes discussed how important it is to hook an audience in with an emotional promo, and get them to come back the following week.

You want to hook them. You want him to feel it when they’re sitting there and they’re like ‘holy man, that was incredible, I got to watch this next week.