Notes on Chad Gable and Lacey Evans

– Alpha Academy recently made an appearance on the Out of Character Podcast. During the show, Chad Gable suggested that the WrestleMania Showcase Matches may become a tradition moving forward.

He said: “I think when that match got announced (men’s tag showcase at WrestleMania), a lot of people thought, oh, they’re just throwing this on the card to get a bunch of guys a match, you know, whatever, fair enough. But, we didn’t look at it that way. I think all of us treated it like, this is our chance, chip on our shoulder. We got a chance to prove something here that not only did we deserve to be on this show from the beginning but if they’re gonna do it and call it a showcase thing, that’s exactly what we’re gonna give ‘em and don’t be surprised if going forward, this becomes a tradition where they do this showcase thing because we showed them what we can do when they give us an opportunity like that.”

– During a recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru Podcast, Cornette was asked by a fan why WWE aren’t using Lacey Evans.

He responded by saying “She’s great, she’s got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she’s been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don’t know. I don’t know what the problem has been, I don’t know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It’s the most baffling thing I’ve ever seen.”