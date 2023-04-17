News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to Backlash continues as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

RAW will be headlined by Brock Lesnar returning to address Cody Rhodes’ challenge for WWE Backlash, and it’s believed that the match will be confirmed. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be on tonight’s RAW to reveal why she turned on Becky Lynch last week.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch