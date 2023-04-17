Lance Archer advances to IWGP US Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Finals

Lance Archer is in the finals of the IWGP US Title #1 Contender’s Tournament, advancing in a match at NJPW Collision in Philadelphia. Fightful reports that Archer defeated Fred Rosser after Juice Robinson knocked Rosser out with a roll of quarters at Sunday’s show.

Archer moved on to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay, which takes place at NJPW Resurgence on May 21st. The finals take place at NJPW Dominion on June 4th, with the winner challenging Kenny Omega for the title.