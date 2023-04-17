Impact announces date and location for Multiverse United 2

Apr 17, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Several announcements for upcoming Impact shows:

May 26: Under Siege
June 9: Against All Odds
July 15: Slammiversary
August 20: Multiverse United 2

