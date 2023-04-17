Impact announces date and location for Multiverse United 2

Several announcements for upcoming Impact shows:

May 26: Under Siege

June 9: Against All Odds

July 15: Slammiversary

August 20: Multiverse United 2

BREAKING: IMPACT and @njpwglobal present Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia!#IMPACTxNJPW pic.twitter.com/XIKaA2XV4m — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023