Impact announces date and location for Multiverse United 2
Several announcements for upcoming Impact shows:
May 26: Under Siege
June 9: Against All Odds
July 15: Slammiversary
August 20: Multiverse United 2
IMPACT and @njpwglobal present Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
Multiverse United returns!
August 20 will see NJPW and @impactwrestling back together for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, in Philadelphia!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 17, 2023