Best Pro Wrestlers Of All-Time

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin was often regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. He was able to take the top spot on almost half of the lists that we looked at, and he was an entertaining performer.

One of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s most popular catchphrases was “Austin 3:16,” which helped him become a bigger star. According to Bleacher Report, he would go on to become a great mic operator throughout his career.

During the 1990s and 2000s, Stone Cold was a popular wrestler due to his in-ring work and his ability to use the microphone. His catchphrase, “Austin 3:16,” became very popular.

According to Sportlister, Stone Cold is the best wrestler in the history of the sport. Although it’s hard to argue that he’s better than The Rock, due to their unique talents, Stone Cold has been able to make a huge impact on the industry and lay the foundations for many talented individuals.

2. Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion, The Nature Boy, known as Flair, is also a great wrestler. He was one of the best during the 1980s and 1990s. Not many people can match Stone Cold’s brash and attitude.

He had a lot of feuds with other prominent professional wrestlers. According to Midrange, he was one of the main attractions for various organizations, such as WCW, WWF, and the NWA. He has reportedly grossed a lot of money due to his longevity.

The Nature Boy, as he was referred to by his fans, was known for his outlandish and outspoken personality. He used a lot of his catchphrases to talk about his various possessions, including cars, jewelry, and money. According to The Wrestling Estate, The Nature Boy was real and boasted about his superior athletic ability and wealth.

According to The Wrestling Estate, his promos have been watched and emulated by a wide range of young athletes and wrestlers. A 16-time World Champion, Flair was able to elevate various performers to an elite level.

3. Shawn Michaels

Known as the “The Show stopper,” Shawn Michaels was a prominent figure in professional wrestling during the 1990s and the early 2000s. He was one of the best in the business at his time.

According to Bleacher Report, Michaels was the best wrestler of his era. He was able to perform in some of the best matches that the sport has ever seen. The site also praised his work in the last two matches he had with The Deadman.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels worked together to form the Degeneration X collective.

According to Sports Illustrated, Michaels is one of the most relatable professional wrestlers that they have ever seen. Aside from his on-screen persona, he was also able to show his real emotions. He was reportedly the most natural and fearless professional wrestler that they have ever seen.

4. The Undertaker

Next up on this list is The Deadman. He has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Despite the various struggles in his career, he was still able to hold a place in the top five most popular professional wrestlers.

According to Sportsnaut, The Deadman has been able to make a huge impact on the company by becoming one of its most popular personalities. He was also able to help build a loyal following of fans.

One of The Deadman’s most prominent characteristics is his ring entrance. According to Bleacher Report readers, those who have watched the sport can identify him by his appearance. The site also noted that his constant appearances and the impact he has on the crowd will continue to be a popular attraction.

5. Hulk Hogan

Without the contributions of Hogan, the list of best professional wrestlers would not be complete. He made appearances in the top ten most popular lists across various platforms. Anyone who grew up during the 1980s is familiar with the name of the professional wrestler.

During the 1980s, the WWE was able to capitalize on the popularity of the “Hulkster.” According to Bleacher Report, he has been able to draw in more money than any other professional wrestler in the history of the sport.

Hogan’s portrayal of himself was larger than life, making him an equal to legendary athletes, not just wrestlers.

WWE would not be as successful today if it weren’t for the contributions of Hogan. According to Sportsnaut, he helped build the company’s brand and made it worthy of its prime-time television slots. He was also able to turn it into an early money-maker.