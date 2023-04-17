Becky Lynch update

Becky Lynch says she will not be at tonight’s WWE RAW. Lynch removed the main WWE reference from her Twitter account today, and changed her name from the ring name to her real name. She also blacked the profile out, then made the announcement on her status for tonight’s RAW.

“I won’t be coming to Raw today,” she wrote.

It remains to be seen if this is some swerve for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who is set to appear tonight to explain why she turned heel on Lynch last week. Last Monday’s RAW saw Lynch and Stratus drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Morgan pinned Stratus. Stratus was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who was taken out in a backstage injury angle earlier in the night.

The USA Network responded to Lynch’s tweet with the “looking eyes” emoji, as seen below.

It’s been reported that Stratus vs. Lynch isn’t planned until WWE SummerSlam in August.

