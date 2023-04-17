Becky Lynch dealing with foot injury

Becky Lynch is reportedly dealing with an injury.

As noted earlier, Lynch took to Twitter and announced that she will not be on tonight’s RAW. She also blacked out her Twitter profile, removed the main WWE reference and changed the name from her WWE ring name to her real name. You can click here for the original report, along with responses from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and the USA Network.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch was originally scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW as of last Monday, but that changed as she has been dealing with a minor foot injury, which was recently exacerbated.

Lynch’s tweet led to speculation on her WWE status, but sources noted that there are “no issues to their knowledge between Becky Lynch and WWE.” WWE is expected to acknowledge the injury on tonight’s RAW to explain her absence.

Regarding Lynch’s WWE contract, word is that she signed a brand new deal upon returning in 2021, and her time off for maternity leave is not a factor. Lynch’s three-year deal is set to expire in June 2024, and it’s believed that she may be in store for some big time money at that point.

It was noted that Lynch and WWE have not entered into talks for a new deal as of now.

Stratus is set to appear tonight on RAW to explain why she turned heel on Lynch last week. Last Monday’s RAW saw Lynch and Stratus drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Morgan pinned Stratus. Stratus was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who was taken out in a backstage injury angle earlier in the night.

It’s been reported that Stratus vs. Lynch isn’t planned until WWE SummerSlam in August, but that has not been confirmed.