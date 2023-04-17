49 Year Old Crowbar Jumps Off The Top Of Cage This Weekend

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

This past weekend at our event, Crowbar did a leg drop off a 15 foot high steel cage onto Rick Recon, who was on a table. It was insane.

Results from Friday Night’s Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling’s Rage in The Cage in West Milford, NJ:

1) Justin Corino defeated Rey Calitri by DQ

2) The Now captured the ISPW Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match defeating Silk City Kings and The Nu Backseatz

3) TJ Epixx pinned Matt Hayter

4) Kerr beat Anthony

5) “The Phoenix” GKM captured the ISPW Tri-State Championship defeating HC Loc and “Main Event” Michael Mars

6) Bull James (w/ Maven) retained the ISPW Heavyweight Title defeating Gangrel

7) Tina San Antonio retained the ISPW Women’s Title defeating Vicious Vicki after Maven interfered in a Steel Cage Match

8) Crowbar defeated Rick Recon in a Steel Cage Match after a leg drop off the top of the cage through a table. Following the match, Bull James locked himself inside the cage with Recon and brutally attacked him.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CROWBAR/RECON CAGE MATCH:



ISPW returns on April 28th to Avenel, NJ at First Presbyterian Church Hall featuring Crowbar and Rick Recon in a STEEL CAGE TLC MATCH!!! Champion vs. Champion Match with ISPW Heavyweight Champion Bull James (w/Maven) taking on ISPW Tri-State Champion “The Phoenix” GKM! “The Superstar” Danny Morrison makes his return to the ring for the first time in seven months against Michael Mars. The Now will defend the ISPW Tag Team Titles against Silk City King. Vicious Vicki & Mystery Partner vs. Tina San Antonio & Mystery Partner. Tickets are available now at ISPWWrestling.com