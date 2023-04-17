4/16/23 WWE house show results from El Paso, TX

– Cody Rhodes comes to the ring in street clothes. He announces that he is not cleared to wrestle tonight. The Imperium attacks Rhodes. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle make the save. Rhodes announces that he wants to wrestle tonight, and a 6-man tag match is made for later tonight.

– Dominick Mysterio d Santos Escobar, with his feet on the ropes for leverage.

– Ricochet and Braun Strowman d The Viking Raiders : Erik and Ivar. Despite interference from Valhalla, Ricochet pins Ivar.

– The Miz issues an open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura answers, and wins the match, pinning Miz after a Kinshasa.

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley : Lashley wins VIA DQ when Theory hits Lashley with a chair. To end the match, Lashley hits a Spear on Theory.

– Women’s 3-Way Match : The winner will be added to the WWE Raw Title match tonight : Piper Niven d Shotzi ( Blackheart ) and Chelsea Green : Niven pins Shotzi. Niven then demands that the title match begin immediately.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka and Piper Niven . Belair wins with the KOD on Niven.

– Cody Rhodes / Kevin Owens / Matt Riddle d The Imperium : WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci : Rhodes hits the CrossRhodes on Kaiser for the pin.

